Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock Sells 2,000 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MTH stock opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
