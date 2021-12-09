Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Raised to $222.00 at Truist Securities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $198.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.87.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $218.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $119.21 and a 52 week high of $218.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average of $188.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.