Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 39.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.97.

