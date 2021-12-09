Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 449.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

