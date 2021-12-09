MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $66.81 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.81 million and approximately $171,668.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for about $6.19 or 0.00012837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00288282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000202 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,798,996 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

