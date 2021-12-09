Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.