MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

MIND stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 69,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,034. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,693.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

