Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.12. 14,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,083. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $258.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day moving average of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.