Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.91 and a 200 day moving average of $285.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

