Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 43,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,540,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

