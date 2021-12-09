Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.73. 6,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,328. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

