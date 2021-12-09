Minot Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 193,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 38,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

