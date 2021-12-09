Minter Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.11 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and $12,236.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00143466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00188766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.80 or 0.08498288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020176 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,146,394,432 coins and its circulating supply is 4,941,184,865 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.