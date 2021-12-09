Minter Network One Day Volume Tops $9,248.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $16.18 million and $9,248.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058095 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00143724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00182169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,262.74 or 0.08654753 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00620458 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,143,237,610 coins and its circulating supply is 4,938,028,043 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

