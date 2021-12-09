Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Reaches Market Cap of $17.04 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,490.37 or 0.07214727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $49,767.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 4,882 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Amazon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

