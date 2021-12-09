Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

MCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

MCW stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

