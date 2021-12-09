Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

MODN traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,156. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

