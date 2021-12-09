Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

