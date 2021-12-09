Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 2,642 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 298.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 786.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $318.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.88 and its 200 day moving average is $223.19. The firm has a market cap of $795.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

