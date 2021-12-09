Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $18.20

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $17.10. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 54 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLUE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,863,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,549,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,228,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

