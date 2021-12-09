Monument Capital Management Buys 289 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 11.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,245,000 after acquiring an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.37. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

