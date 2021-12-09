Monument Capital Management Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE:PHM opened at $55.37 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

