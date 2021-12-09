Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period.

PIZ stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.48. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

