Monument Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.