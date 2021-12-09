Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 138.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Truist Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.70.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $279.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.50 and a 12 month high of $284.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

