Moonriver Trading Down 30.6% This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $202.65 or 0.00414493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $507.63 million and $30.06 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00057427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.39 or 0.08675394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.16 or 1.00569107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,182,768 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,997 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

