Morgan Stanley Acquires 37,305 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $45.19 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

