Morgan Stanley Boosts Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $91.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $73.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

