Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CAF)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2086 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has increased its dividend by 89.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

CAF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. 58,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.03. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

