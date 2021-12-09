Morgan Stanley Has $4.32 Million Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of FTS International worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTSI stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. FTS International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.86). FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

