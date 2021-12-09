Morgan Stanley Increases Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $16.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.88. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,094,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,112,469 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

