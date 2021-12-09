Morgan Stanley Invests $4.50 Million in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 714,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYMD. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,707,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,542,000. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72.

In other MyMD Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joshua Silverman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Rivard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,800. 11.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

