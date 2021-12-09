Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 311,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

EVFM opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.16.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

