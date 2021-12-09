Morgan Stanley Takes $4.61 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,212,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

