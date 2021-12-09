Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 162,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

