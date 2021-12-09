Mullen Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.54.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

