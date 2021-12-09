Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Murphy USA by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $187.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

