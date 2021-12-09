Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Naked Wines stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Naked Wines has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $25.00.

