National Bankshares Trims Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Target Price to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.92.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.17 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$27.99 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

