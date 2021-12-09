Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 469,645 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $4.95.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 161,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $764,536.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 281,978 shares of company stock worth $1,385,936.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $660,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

