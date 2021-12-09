Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.41

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.41, but opened at $5.65. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1,671 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on NAUT. Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 161,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $764,536.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 281,978 shares of company stock worth $1,385,936.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

