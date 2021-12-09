Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.40.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $58.89 on Monday. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.90.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.