New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $145.27 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17,874.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Moderna worth $145,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.92. 38,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,511,254. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

