New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $234.37 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,874 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $234,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 127,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.