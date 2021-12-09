New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $444.31 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63,844 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $444,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Shares of V traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $209.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,832,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $403.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

