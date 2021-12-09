New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 52,954 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 52,954 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Medtronic worth $196,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $105.02 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

