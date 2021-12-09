New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 75,616 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,616 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $171,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,396. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

