Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $849.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post $849.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $819.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $601.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.85. 42,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

