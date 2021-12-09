NFT Alley Price Tops $0.19 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. NFT Alley has a market cap of $100,777.74 and approximately $25,008.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.12 or 1.00406065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

