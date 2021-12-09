Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $64.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in NIO by 96.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NIO traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 36,152,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,635,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.47. NIO has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

